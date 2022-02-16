Two walked away from Hayden car crash with minor injuries
Two people suffered minor injuries in a car crash near Routt County Road 51A and U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden, close to the Yampa Valley Regional Airport, the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar said the sheriff’s office and Colorado State Patrol mediated traffic for about an hour after the crash that happened during many people’s morning commute. The road has reopened.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
