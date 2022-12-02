Two Steamboat Nordic centers open for the season with two more coming soon

Steamboat Springs residents Nancy Meyer and Penny Dahlen take advantage of a warm day in 2020 by going skiing at Haymaker Nordic Center. While Haymaker and Catamount Nordic centers have yet to open for the 2022-23 winter season, Howeslen Hill and Steamboat Ski Touring Center have parts of their trails available with more coming soon.

As Mother Nature continues to bring the snow, Steamboat Springs’ Nordic centers are beginning to open for the 2022-23 winter season.

The Lake Catamount Ski Touring Center is hoping to open the weekend of Dec. 17. Owner Kevin Kopischke said it’s still pretty early in the season for an opening, but the early snow has given Catamount a good chance of having a mid-December start.

“We just require a lot of base to get around on the lake and through all the wetland areas, as well as across the roads and creeks, so it usually takes us a little longer to open,” Kopischke said.

Kopischke estimates needing about another foot of snow before grooming can begin. The Dec. 17 start date is tentative and entirely snow dependent. Catamount Ski Touring Center updates can be found on the Steamboat Nordic website .

The Steamboat Ski Touring Center opened for its 40th season on Nov. 17, starting with 2 kilometers on an out-and-back trail instead of a loop. Since then, the center has slowly opened more and more terrain, including the Fish Creek Trail and the shady side of Kajsa’s Loop, with the potential for as much as 8 kilometers of the 15-kilometer space opening this weekend.

Steamboat Ski Touring Center’s trail map. The center hopes to open more than half of its space by Saturday, Dec. 3, with more trails becoming available as the snow continues to fall.

Similar to Lake Catamount, the Haymaker Nordic Center will have to wait for more snow before opening, but owner Kajsa Wiik-Lindgren hopes to open up some parts of the Haymaker trails within the next two weeks.

More information on both Steamboat Ski Touring Center and Haymaker Nordic Center can be found at NordicSki.net .

The Howelsen Hill Nordic Center has opened and recently groomed a small portion of its Nordic trail system including Rodeo Loop, which was groomed on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Howelsen Hill’s Nordic center has opened and groomed the Rodeo Loop trail for the 2022/23 winter season. More trails on Howelsen will open with more snowfall.

The city performs full grooms of the trails every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday once more of the trails are opened, which will come with more snowfall.

For updated trail conditions, grooming information or an interactive trail map , visit the Howelsen Hill page at the city of Steamboat Springs’ website.

Both day and season passes for one or multiple of Steamboat’s Nordic centers can be purchased online at NordicSki.net or at any of the Nordic center locations.

