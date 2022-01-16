Two late night fights: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 15
Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
10:12 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle complaint near mile marker 118 on U.S. Highway 40.
12:07 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue personnel responded to a skier crash on the Tomahawk Trail at Steamboat Resort.
3:54 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a report about a drunk pedestrian near the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
4:44 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle wreck near the 1100 block of Blue Sage Drive. There were no reported injuries.
7:16 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the 1800 block of Central Park Drive for a reported suspicious incident.
11:48 p.m. Steamboat officers received reports of two fights, one near the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue and another near the corner of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
