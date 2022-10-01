Two dead after shooting in Edwards

Editor’s note: This article discusses suicide and suicidal ideation, and some people might find it triggering. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact your physician, go to your local emergency room, call the Colorado Crisis Center at (844) 493-8255 or text TALK to 38255. This program provides free, confidential support 24/7.

Deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and first responders responded to a shooting on Friday around 9:30 in the Lake Creek Village neighborhood in Edwards.

At the scene, responders assisted a 26-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound, according to a news release. The other involved party was a 56-year-old male who had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.

The two parties who were transported to Vail Health Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

While the investigation of this incident is ongoing, authorities suggest community members utilize available resources if they are struggling or having thoughts of suicide.

Deputies along with crews from the Eagle River Fire Protection District and Eagle County Paramedic Services were involved in the incident.