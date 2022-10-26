Two Craig women arrested in seizure of two pounds of methamphetamine, over 500 fentanyl pills

Two women were arrested Monday, Oct. 24, in Craig on felony drug distribution charges, according to local law enforcement.

According to police, an investigation conducted by the All Crimes Enforcement Team led to the arrests of Paula Hall, 58, and Kristy Nielson, 55. Both women are residents of Craig.

According to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle carrying Hall and Neilson on Monday, Oct. 24 at Victory Way and Taylor Street.

During the traffic stop, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit Odin allegedly alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search then reportedly revealed more than two pounds of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine and approximately 580 pills containing fentanyl.

Hall and Nielson were booked into the Moffat County Jail on felony drug distribution charges. Moffat County Jail booking reports show that Neilson was released on Oct. 24 on bond. Hall is currently in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Both women were charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as the unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance. Hall was also charged with keeping, maintaining or making a controlled substance available.

It was not clear Wednesday if either defendant has retained an attorney.

In a news release release, local authorities said fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 107,622 American died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Kristy Nielson

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office/courtesy photo