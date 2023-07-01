Two city projects in Steamboat will lead to isolated water outage, pedestrian trail detour next week

Steamboat Springs crews will be performing two utility projects over the next week with the Riverside and Stehley Park-East Logan Avenue areas affected.

According to the city, workers will be changing over the sanitary sewer services of the homes along East Logan Avenue from an old clay tile sanitary sewer main to a PVC sanitary sewer main. The project, which is expected to start Wednesday, should take about two weeks to complete.

During the transition, the pedestrian path running along the north side of Stehley Park will be closed. Pedestrians are asked to leash pets, use caution and take the southern gravel trail through the park to access Butcherknife. Crews will be working from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The second project involves scheduled repairs and maintenance to the water main in the Riverside area, which will require a complete water shutoff Thursday. The planned outage will begin at 9 a.m. and should not run past 3 p.m., according to the city.

The work will affect approximately 90 service connections across businesses and residential units.