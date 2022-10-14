Two brokers join The Group Real Estate Steamboat

Jen Hubler and Elise Hendricks are joining The Group Real Estate Steamboat as broker associates, according to a news release.

Hubler comes from a family of real estate agents, and her passion is connecting people to the life and home they dream of in Routt County. Previously to working in real estate, Hubler was in hospitality.

“When we heard Jen Hubler was interested in joining The Group, the entire team was excited,” said Josh Miller, regional sales manager at The Group Real Estate Steamboat. “Jen is well respected in our community and is a perfect fit from a cultural standpoint. We know her future is bright.”

Hendricks will become the third member of The Stempel Group alongside Bo and Sue Stempel, who have been in the business for 17 years. Hendricks moved to Steamboat Springs in 2018 and has worked as a transaction coordinator at The Group since May 2019, earning her real estate license in the fall of that year.

“With Elise’s outstanding commitment to excellence in customer service and attention to detail, she will be a huge asset in our goal of providing our clients with the information and services needed to reach their real estate goals,” said Sue Stempel. “We feel fortunate to bring someone with Elise’s transaction experience onboard and are looking forward to working with her as she develops her own real estate practice.”