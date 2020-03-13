2 arrested on drug charges after raid in Yampa

Travis Kohn

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Two people were arrested on drug distribution charges on the morning of Thursday, March 12, following a raid at a home in the town of Yampa, about 30 miles south of Steamboat Springs.

Travis Kohn, 40, and Tia Cline, 34, both Yampa residents, have been charged with multiple felonies after law enforcement found large quantities of drugs in the home, including meth and a substance called GBL, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Justice Center.

The raid was the result of a monthlong investigation overseen by the All Crimes Enforcement Team, or ACET. The investigation began in February after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package that contained 1 liter of liquid GBL and was addressed to Kohn.

The drug is a precursor to GHB, a Schedule I controlled substance often used as a date-rape drug, according to the National Institutes of Health. A colorless and odorless liquid, it affects the central nervous system and often is placed in alcoholic beverages at bars and parties. GBL is more potent than GHB and presents a higher risk of overdose.

Homeland Security officials reached out to ACET and requested the task force conduct a sting operation to deliver the package to Kohn, according to the affidavit. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Kohn’s residence and conducted surveillance on the home prior to the operation.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, an ACET officer disguised himself as a mail carrier and delivered the package to Kohn. He accepted the package, expressing relief it had finally arrived and blaming the coronavirus for the delay, according to the affidavit.

Several minutes later, the ACET task force executed the search warrant and searched the home. Officers found the package of GBL, which had been opened, along with more than 10 grams of crystalline substances that field-tested positive for meth, according to the affidavit. They also confiscated drug paraphernalia, a scale with drug residue on it and multiple plastic bags indicative of drug distribution.

Kohn was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, according to the affidavit. He also was charged with violating a protection order, child abuse and having drugs near a school.

Kohn has an extensive criminal history, according to the affidavit, with prior charges ranging from kidnapping to robbery to first-degree murder. At the time of his arrest, he was on parole for a previous drug violation.

Cline was arrested at her place of employment in Steamboat and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, child abuse and having drugs near a school.

The child abuse charges stem from Cline’s two children living in the residence, according to the affidavit. They were away from the home at the time of the raid. Law enforcement contacted the Routt County Department of Human Services to ensure the children would be adequately cared for.

Kohn’s bond was set at $20,000. As of Friday, he had not posted bond, according to officials at the Justice Center. He is scheduled for a status conference March 18.

Cline’s bond was set at $5,000. She posted bond and has since been released from jail. She is scheduled for a court appearance March 24.

