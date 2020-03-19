Twisted Trails weekly runs live on, virtually

Twisted Trails is not only remaining open, but owner Eric Edgerton is keeping the weekly Thursday runs going with a “social distancing virtual 5K.” Participants are asked to post their recorded runs on Facebook and donate to the Yampa Valley Community Foundations’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Since Twisted Trails opened in December 2014, the store has hosted weekly runs every Thursday. Through changing seasons and weather, the weekly runs go on. Not even COVID-19 can halt the tradition.

Store owner Eric Edgerton has adjusted the gathering a bit though. Rather than meeting at the store at 5:30 p.m. and embarking on a group run, he’s created what’s he’s calling a social distancing virtual 5K. Participants can track their run in whatever way they are used to and post the information on Facebook and tag Twisted Trails Running Company.

He’s hoping the virtual runs allow active people to still have some sense of community even if they are running alone.

“People still got to stay healthy,” he said. “We have a very active community here and people still want to keep that intact.”

Edgerton is asking runners to pay a $25 dollar entry fee each week in the form of a donation to the Yampa Valley Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The fund is a growing pool of donations “that will rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak in the Yampa Valley region,” according to the fund’s website.

At the end of the four weeks, each participant will receive 25% of their donation in the form of a Twisted Trails gift card. Additionally, he will give prizes to the runners with the highest total mileage and the fastest time. As of right now, Edgerton has the virtual runs scheduled for the next four weeks, but that could easily be extended if need be.

Twisted Trails is not only remaining open but keeping the weekly Thursday runs going with a “social distancing virtual 5K.” Participants are asked to post their recorded runs on Facebook and donate to the Yampa Valley Community Foundations’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Shelby Reardon

Running has quickly become a go-to for anyone active since it’s an easy way to stay fit without touching anything while still social distancing. Since popular local trails are still snowy and under seasonal closures, the Yampa River Core Trail, which stretches about 8 miles, has been the main vein for runners.

“They plow it, they take care of it,” Edgerton said. “And there’s some pretty good distances on it.”

Edgerton said if people plan on running anywhere other than a sidewalk or road, he highly suggests wearing some sort of studded shoe accessory like yaktrax or nanospikes.

Twisted Trails remains open, but Edgerton has implemented a few changes in the midst of closures prompted by COVID-19. He’s delivering locally to those who request it and offering one-on-one appointments.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.