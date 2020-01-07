Twisted Trails Running Company expected to close by end of month

Eric Edgerton stands inside the Twisted Trails Running Company store in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Since 2014, the Twisted Trails Running Company has been meeting the needs of the Steamboat Springs running community, and on Sunday, Jan. 5, owner Eric Edgerton announced that the Lincoln Avenue store will be closing its doors — most likely, by the end of the month — through a Facebook post.

“It is with great sadness and regret that Twisted Trails will shortly be no more,” Edgerton said in the post. “If anyone is interested in buying an established running store, please message me

“My life is taking me away from this great community, so it is time for me to move on from Twisted Trails,” Edgerton continued. “I have loved and enjoyed meeting all those that visited the store, and to our regulars and devoted customers, I will miss our conversations and your visits the most.”

For more than five years the store has been serving a dedicated base of customers, many of whom make up the running community in Steamboat. The Twisted Trail staff was made up entirely of runners, and the store offered a treadmill where customers could try on the shoes and receive professional gait analysis.

“It’s not just about coming in and buying something,” Edgerton said. “It’s always been about finding the best shoe for each customer.”

Twisted Trails also made its mark in the community as the title sponsor of the Steamboat Springs Running Series, as well as supporting other running events in the area.

“We have done a lot with the community,” Edgerton said. “We also supported Girls on the Run and the local track and cross country teams and worked with residents of Casey’s Pond.”

Edgerton said he wanted to give back to the community and took pride in the personal attention Twisted Trails provided to customers.

“Everybody that’s ever worked here is a runner, so everybody here understands what it’s like to be out there and what it feels like on your feet after a long run if you had the wrong shoes,” Edgerton said. “A lot of people don’t get that, but we do.”

Edgerton is holding out hope that he can find someone willing to take over the downtown running store. He thinks it fills a unique niche.

“I think because our running community in Steamboat there’s a real need for a store like this in our town, “ said Cara Marrs, who is an avid runner and also a Running Series board member and the organization’s sponsorship director.

Edgerton said his decision to close the doors of Twisted Trails has more to do with his decision to move to the Front Range, where he has been living, than selling shoes.

Josh Boles and his wife, Susan, opened Twisted Trails in December 2014. Edgerton, the grandson of longtime locals Irlan and Jean Neas, became a partner in the business after moving to Steamboat Springs in 2015.

In 2016, the business partners opened a second location at the factory outlet stores in Silverthorne, which has since closed. Edgerton took over the Steamboat store in 2017 after the Boles moved to Arkansas.

“For me, the store was a way of continuing my family’s legacy,” said Edgerton, who fell in love with running about eight years ago “I wanted to provide something for the community and to be a part of the community.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.