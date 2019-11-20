Turkey Trot has become established Thanksgiving tradition

Chris and Jessica Sword trotted through the 2014 Steamboat Springs Turkey Trot in some very traditional attire.

Ben Ingersoll

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There are a handful of steadfast Thanksgiving traditions: the parade, turkey and football.

Then of course, there is the Turkey Trot. On Thanksgiving morning, the Steamboat Springs High School track and cross country teams will host its fifth annual Turkey Trot, giving families a fun way to burn some calories together before sitting down for a big holiday meal.

The fun run/walk is open to people of all ages, and even dogs.

“It’s the cutest thing you’ve ever seen,” race director Lisa Renee Tumminello said. “It is such an atmosphere of lightheartedness and family — multi-generational families. There will be grandpas and grandmas, aunts and uncles, all the way down (to) a 1-year-old in a stroller, and they’re all bundled up. It’s just an atmosphere of fun.”

Prizes will be awarded to the top five finishers in the adult female and male, masters and youth female and male divisions. Participants can also win an award for best costume. Additionally, race ribbons will be given to all participants 10 and younger.

“We always give pumpkin pies to our winners — the category winners,” Tumminello said. “Typically, we give away a dozen pies,”

There will also be prizes from sponsors such as Honey Stinger, Big Agnes and Smartwool. Of course, there will be medals as well, complete with a turkey to mark the holiday.

The 2019 Turkey Trot is approximately 5 kilometers long and is an out-and-back route along Amethyst Drive.

Courtesy Lisa Renee Tumminello

Following day-of registration from 8:15 to 9 a.m., there will be an opening ceremony. The race is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

The course is a simple out and back to Strawberry Park Road along Amethyst Drive, but runners can turn around wherever they please. Tumminello, who also coaches the cross country and track teams at the high school, said the road has wide shoulders and is especially empty on Thanksgiving morning.

A week out from the event, the forecast is saying it’ll be a snowy Thursday, so participants should be prepared and wear warm clothes.

If you go What: 5th annual Turkey Trot

When: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28

Where: Steamboat Springs High School, 45 Maple St.

Cost: $25 online, $30 on race day

Money raised from the event will benefit both the cross country and track teams, going toward equipment, travel and athlete scholarships.

“With our teams growing each year, uniforms and even being able to help athletes if they needed shoes, all of those things make a huge difference,” Tumminello said.

Participants can register for the Turkey Trot online at https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/SteamboatSprings/SteamboatSpringsTurkeyTrot until Tuesday, Nov. 26. On race day, prices will go up $5, and registrants will have to bring cash or check. The first 350 people to register will get a pair of “funky” running socks or a headband.

Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable goods, which will be donated to LiftUp of Routt County.

“It’s nice to be able to give back in the way that the community gives to the athletes and the team as well,” Tumminello said.

For more information, contact Tumminello at ltumminello@msn.com or call her at 720-339-6924.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.