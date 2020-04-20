Tuesday’s live panel will focus on how people can take care of themselves during COVID-19

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — “Taking Care of You” will be the topic of a panel discussion Tuesday to address how people can take care of their physical, mental and emotional health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual discussion starts at 10:30 a.m. and panelists include Steve Swanson, astronaut; Dr. Kristen Race, Mindful Life Today; Dr. Phaedra Fegley, Minds in Motion; and Rebecca Williams, Mountain Fit.

The panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

The next virtual town hall panel will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday with a topic still to be determined. Readers can send questions to news@steamboatpilot.com or covid@steamboatsprings.net.