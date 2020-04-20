Tuesday’s live panel will focus on how people can take care of themselves during COVID-19
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — “Taking Care of You” will be the topic of a panel discussion Tuesday to address how people can take care of their physical, mental and emotional health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual discussion starts at 10:30 a.m. and panelists include Steve Swanson, astronaut; Dr. Kristen Race, Mindful Life Today; Dr. Phaedra Fegley, Minds in Motion; and Rebecca Williams, Mountain Fit.
The panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.
Support Local Journalism
To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.
The next virtual town hall panel will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday with a topic still to be determined. Readers can send questions to news@steamboatpilot.com or covid@steamboatsprings.net.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.