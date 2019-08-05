Tuber stung by bees: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019

12:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a bear in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:01 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a suspicious incident at Dry Lake Campground.

10:23 a.m. A person found a phone and an ID while floating the Yampa River.

11:20 a.m. Officers received a reported theft in the 10 block of Spruce Street.

11:52 a.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 10 block of Cedar Court.

12:08 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 100 block of Mountain Village Circle.

12:09 p.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance between a father and son in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Circle. Officers mediated.

1:23 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Mad Creek Trailhead.

3:50 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious person at Howelsen Rodeo Grounds. A caller reported a man appeared to be harassing a woman at the park. He was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order, a misdemeanor.

4:01 p.m. A caller on the Yampa River Core Trail near Dr. Rich Weiss Park said they were concerned about a man who ran out from behind the restroom “like he’d been stung by bees.” The caller believed he might have been tubing the river. Officers could not locate the man.

5:29 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of felony criminal impersonation and attempt to influence a public servant and misdemeanor DUI, DUI per se, obstructing a peace officer and attempting to elude officers. He also received traffic citations for speeding more than 20 miles per hour over the limit and driving without a valid license.

6:22 p.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance near Seventh and Oak streets.

7:49 p.m. A person called and reported their bike was stolen from their workplace in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. The person later located their bike safely locked up on the other side of the building.

7:57 p.m. A backpack was reportedly stolen from the bathroom at Bear River Skate Park.

7:59 p.m. Officers mediated an argument between a father and son that caused a disturbance in the 300 block of Pearl Street.

9:20 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a home on fire near Routt County Road 14 and Colorado Highway 131. It was not a house fire, but a bonfire in an unpermitted fire pit. Firefighters asked the revelers to put out the flames.

10:03 p.m. A person called officers after they overheard a conversation about suspicious activity on a dating website in the hot tub of a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

10:22 p.m. Firefighters were called to assist someone who was bleeding in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

11:22 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue was called to an illegal burn at Dr. Rich Weiss Park. A person was grilling barbecue and agreed to put out the fire as soon as dinner was ready.

Total incidents: 62

Steamboat officers had 41 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.