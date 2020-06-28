Tuber goes missing: The Record for Saturday, June 27

Saturday, June 27, 2020

10:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received reports of a bear cub roaming near humans in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way. The bear wandered off before officers arrived.

10:33 a.m. Officers were called about public health concerns at a farmers market in the 600 block of Yampa Street. A caller expressed concern that people were not exercising social distancing measures and were standing “shoulder-to-shoulder.”

10:54 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a missing person at Steamboat Lake State Park.

1:25 p.m. Officers were called about a bear in the 2500 block of Village Drive.

4:24 p.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. A guest at a nearby hotel reported multiple people urinating outside near the Yampa River because a public restroom was locked.

5:44 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of Howelsen Parkway.

7:15 p.m. Officers received a report of a missing person last seen tubing the Yampa River near 13th Street. The person had returned home by Sunday morning.

8:17 p.m. Deputies, officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a gunshot wound near mile marker 7 along Routt County Road 38 on Buffalo Pass.

10:21 p.m. Officers received a fireworks complaint in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage. Multiple people reported aerial fireworks being shot in a condominium parking lot close to vehicles and hay. Officers were unable to locate the people shooting the fireworks.

8:35 p.m. Steamboat and West Routt firefighters responded to a report of a possible structure fire in the 3800 block of Whistler Road. It turned out to be bonfire along Timothy Lane, and the smoke was billowing in between houses.

