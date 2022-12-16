Tube Howelsen to open next week
Tube Howelsen, the newest attraction at the downtown ski hill, will open to the public Monday, Dec. 19, and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The tubing hill is just north of the ski jumps on Howelsen Hill, and it is aided by a covered lift that carries guests and their tubes to the top of the slope.
Tubing will be available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The cost per rider for a one-hour slot is $35 Friday through Sunday and on holidays, and $30 for Monday through Thursday. Tubes are provided to all riders. Holiday rates will go into effect Dec. 26-29, Jan. 2-5, Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and March 20-23.
Reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance at SteamboatSprings.net/1335/Tube-Howelsen.
Those who need tickets can go to the ticket office near Howelsen Hill Lodge, and those who have already purchased tickets online should check in at the gazebo near the bathrooms next to the large part of the parking lot at Howelsen Hill.
