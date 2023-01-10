Try oil painting at Steamboat Art Museum on Friday
Try Me Days continue at Steamboat Art Museum on Friday, Jan. 13, as Joanne Orce teaches an introduction to oil painting.
Admission is free to the event, which runs from 3:30 p.m. until about 5 p.m. Orce will walk attendees through materials used, canvas stretching and preparation, as well as the painting process. She will also talk about her inspirations and show examples or her work.
Attendees can also be a part of a collective mural.
Call 970-870-1755 ext. 101 or go to SteamboatArtMuseum.org for more information.
