Try Me Days to bring drawing, sketching into focus
The Steamboat Art Museum’s next Try Me Day will bring in Joanne Orce for a workshop on drawing and sketching.
The presentation and workshop from 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, is for all levels and will cost $40 per person with all supplies including sketchbook, HB pencil, 2B pencil, eraser and Tombow colored pencil set of 12, or $25 for those who bring their own supplies.
Try Me Days are meant to be a fun way to try something new at the Steamboat Art Museum. Class size is limited. Sign up by calling 970-870-1755 or at SteamboatArtMuseum.org.
