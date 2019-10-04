Truck sparks wildfire in Milner: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken pedestrian at a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:12 a.m. Officers investigated the report of a theft at a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.
11:46 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol in finding a vehicle that reportedly brandished a gun at the driver of a truck on Rabbit Ears Pass. Troopers contacted the vehicle, but it does not appear they took any law enforcement action.
1:07 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Apres Ski Way. It turned out to be smoke from a clogged chimney.
2:26 p.m. Police were called about someone who allegedly trespassed on a property in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane.
3:28 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a vehicle crash in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
6:29 p.m. A passing truck reportedly sparked a small wildfire at Pine Street and U.S. Highway 40 in Milner. Witnesses were able to use a fire extinguisher to douse the flames before Steamboat firefighters arrived.
8:57 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza.
Total incidents: 51
- Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
