Truck sparks wildfire in Milner: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

1:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken pedestrian at a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:12 a.m. Officers investigated the report of a theft at a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

11:46 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol in finding a vehicle that reportedly brandished a gun at the driver of a truck on Rabbit Ears Pass. Troopers contacted the vehicle, but it does not appear they took any law enforcement action.

1:07 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Apres Ski Way. It turned out to be smoke from a clogged chimney.

2:26 p.m. Police were called about someone who allegedly trespassed on a property in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane.

3:28 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a vehicle crash in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

6:29 p.m. A passing truck reportedly sparked a small wildfire at Pine Street and U.S. Highway 40 in Milner. Witnesses were able to use a fire extinguisher to douse the flames before Steamboat firefighters arrived.

8:57 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.