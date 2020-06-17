Triple Crown strikes out in efforts to return this summer to Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For the first time in almost four decades, the Triple Crown series of youth baseball and softball tournaments will not be held in Steamboat Springs.

In a unanimous 7-0 vote during a regular meeting Tuesday evening, members of the Steamboat Springs City Council decided not to endorse a variance that would have asked the state health department to allow Triple Crown’s tournaments to move forward this July and August in Steamboat.

While Gov. Jared Polis is expected to amend the state’s guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 later this week, council noted the existing public health order on behalf of the state limits gatherings to 10 people unless otherwise allowed by health officials.

Keri King, CEO of Triple Crown Sports, had submitted a variance request asking the Routt County Board of Health for the ability to host the tournaments in July and August, according to Steamboat City Manager Gary Suiter. The county requested input from city council before making a decision to forward the variance request to the state.

“If the community says it’s not the right time, we’ll walk away from 2020,” King said. “In the event that the variance doesn’t pass then Triple Crown will be forced to relocate the events to where they can be played.”

Triple Crown wanted the variance to be approved by June 19 to “allow participants adequate time to plan accordingly.”

“Given the short turnaround time, it is highly unlikely the state will have a ruling by June 19,” Suiter said.

2020 summer events Local events canceled or postponed this summer: Canceled Rodeo

Free Summer Concerts

Yampa River Festival (virtual)

Steamboat Marathon

Father’s Day Fishing Derby

Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup

Steamboat Springs Running Series- Howelsen Hill Trail Run

Reds, Whites, and Brews in the ‘Boat

Fourth of July Fireworks and Laser Show

Fourth of July Jumpin and Jammin

Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast

Fourth of July Tread of Pioneer Block Party

Art in the Park

Mountain Soccer Tournament

Steamboat Soccer Academy

Tour de Steamboat (virtual)

Steamboat Gravel (virtual)

Wild West Relay (virtual)

Corvette Show (virtual)

Yampa Valley Crane Festival (virtual) Postponed/Wait and see Tails N Trails 5K (new date in September)

Fourth of July Parade

Hot Air Balloon Festival (new dates in August)

Cowpie Rugby Tournament

Doubles Volleyball Tournament

Emerald Mountain Epic (formerly known as Honey Stinger race)

Revolution Enduro

Run Rabbit Run

Colorado High School Mountain Bike Race

STARS Biking the ‘Boat

Suiter gave council three options considering the variance request: support the variance and ask the county board of health and state health department to expedite a decision allowing baseball tournaments to occur this summer; take no position on the variance request; or inform the county that the city does not support the variance request.

City staff recommended the council choose the third option to not support the variance.

City council members ultimately decided to follow the staff’s recommendation and refocus efforts to hold Triple Crown in 2021.

Hosting Triple Crown would have cost the city about $65,000, which had already been built into the current city budget. The city’s ball fields are available to be used by the public by way of reservations but they are only receiving baseline maintenance, according to Suiter.

Discussion regarding hosting Triple Crown this year was mixed, as council members and members of the public considered the impacts from both a public health and fiscal standpoint.

Council Member Michael Buccino had indicated there was “a groundswell of opposition” towards Triple Crown on behalf of many community members.

“This goes deeper than the public health order,” Buccino said.

He added that Triple Crown has a “tarnished reputation,” but not due to the Steamboat community. He noted the poor attitudes of many of the participants toward locals.

“We’ve already lost all the things the community actually likes, why would we go out of our way for something that Steamboat Springs people dread every year?” said Steamboat resident Sam Ogden.

Others worried about the potential economic impacts of not holding the event, which contributes to city sales tax and lodging.

“The loss of Triple Crown is not sustainable for Steamboat,” said Barbara Robinson, Steamboat resident and general manager of Holiday Inn Steamboat Springs. “They are a partner we’re not willing to lose.”

According to a study completed by Yampa Valley Data Partners in 2015, the city could lose up to $340,000 in additional sales tax revenue without Triple Crown. King said, citing third-party research, not having Triple Crown this year would also result in a loss of 68 jobs in Steamboat.

Council Member Heather Sloop told King the city would likely come with a larger ask when it renegotiates its contract.

After deciding to forgo a 2020 season for Triple Crown, Buccino suggested that the previously budgeted funds instead go to support local summer youth camps. That measure was also unanimously approved by council.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.