Trio of Sailor golfers finish in top 10 at Eagle Valley

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With three golfers finishing in the top 10, the Steamboat Springs High School golf team earned fourth as a team at the Eagle Valley Invitational on Monday.

Sailor Travis Seitz finished second in the individual standings, shooting a 78. Connor Downey of Vail Christian won the day with a 73. Steamboat’s Colin Kagan took fourth with a score of 80, while Jeremy Nolting was in a five-way tie for eighth with 83 strokes.

Charlie Reisman took 22nd with an 89, and Michael Dinapoli swung for 90, taking 23rd.

The team traveled to Rifle on Tuesday.

Eagle Valley Invitational

Eagle Ranch Golf Course

Team scores: 1. Battle Mountain 172. 2. Vail Mountain 246. 3. Eagle Valley 247. 4. Steamboat Springs 250. 5. Summit 258. 6. Vail Christian 267. 7. Palisade 271. 8. Moffat County 279.

Top 10: 1. Connor Downey, VC, 73. 2. Travis Seitz, SS, 78. 3. Hunter Salani, VM, 79. 4. Ryley Cibula, S, 80. 4. Colin Kagan, SS, 80. 6. Gunther Soltvedt, EV, 81. 7. Stewie Bruce, VM, 82. 8. Sean Asselin, EV, 83. 8. Jake Crawford, EV, 83. 8. Jonathan Boyer, EV, 83. 8. Brady Malboeuf, VM, 83. 8. Jeremy Nolting, SS, 83.

Steamboat finishers: 22. Charlie Reisman 89. 23. Michael Dinapoli 90.

