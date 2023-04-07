Trio arrested with more than 900 pills of suspected fentanyl at Craig hotel, police say

From left, Juan Martinez, 42, Morgan Iiams, 36, and Johnathan Cline, 40, all of Leadville, were arrested on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, after authorities reportedly found them in possession of more than 900 pills of suspected fentanyl, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine.

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photos

The All Crimes Enforcement Team reportedly seized more than 900 pills of suspected fentanyl, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine and more than $1,600 cash during a drug bust at a Craig hotel on Wednesday, April 5.

Three people — Johnathan Cline, 40, Morgan Iiams, 36, and Juan Martinez, 42, all of Leadville — were arrested in connection to the seizure and booked into the Moffat County Jail on numerous drug possession and distribution charges.

According to the arrest affidavits, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on a room at the Quality Inn in Craig on Wednesday evening and found Cline, Iiams and Martinez inside. Also inside the hotel room, officers reportedly found numerous blue pills loose on the floor, loose on top of the bed and inside a plastic baggie that also contained a smaller baggie with some white pills.

Based on the officers’ training, they suspect the pills to be counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl. The arrest affidavits say Cline and Iiams were then taken to the Moffat County Jail, while Martinez requested to speak to officers.

According to the affidavits, Martinez admitted that he uses fentanyl while explaining that he arranged to meet Cline in Craig several days before the bust to buy fentanyl.

The affidavits say Martinez told investigators Cline charges him $6 per pill, and investigators suspect that Martinez, who told them he had $800 in his pocket for the purchase, planned to resell the pills in Leadville, where they can go for $15 each. However, Martinez reportedly maintained this purchase for personal use.

The affidavits continue by adding that Martinez was then patted down and found to have $1,028 in a heat-sealed bag, which also had pills inside of it, before he was booked into the Moffat County Jail.

Altogether, police confiscated a 79.8 gram baggie of blue pills, a smaller 11.3 gram baggie containing white pills, 17 grams of blue pills collected from the hotel room floor and 3.7 grams of blue pills collected from on top of the bed.

Police also seized a baggie containing more than 30 grams of a white powder that tested positive for cocaine and a small 4.5 gram baggie with a white substance that tested positive for meth. Other items listed in the affidavits include a digital scale and numerous empty baggie.

In addition to the cash on Martinez, police also allegedly found $500 under the trash bag inside the hotel room trashcan and $114 on Cline.

The affidavits say Cline requested to speak with investigators at the jail. During that conversation, Cline allegedly admitted to dealing drugs but claimed the blue pills belonged to Martinez.

Cline also allegedly told officers he was a meth user but didn’t use fentanyl. The affidavits say Cline told investigators he was supposed to meet Martinez to buy a quarter pound of meth for $500 and Martinez was going to use the hotel room to sell his supply of fentanyl.

“From my training, I know that 112 grams of fentanyl is a distribution amount of product and is not kept for personal use,” one of the officers wrote in the affidavits.

Cline, Martinez and Iiams were all charged with distributing fentanyl and cocaine, as well as possession of less than 7 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and renting a property for the purpose of distributing controlled substances. The arrest affidavits say Iiams is Cline’s girlfriend.

The All Crimes Enforcement Team is comprised of investigators with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Police Department and the Steamboat Springs Police Department.

Eli Pace is the editor of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. Reach him at epace@steamboatpilot.com or 970-871-4221.