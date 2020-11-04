Trespassing: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
11:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a truck’s gas tank being open and leaking gas on the corner of Mount Werner Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers made contact and informed the driver to close his gas tank.
2:50 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a customer who refused to wear a mask in a business in the 700 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers made contact, and the man left after they asked him to.
4:56 p.m. Officers responded to a call of a person causing a disturbance in a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers asked the person to leave, and he did.
2:16 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a vehicle passing recklessly in the 27000 block of Brandon Circle. Colorado State Patrol officers responded to the incident with deputies serving as backup.
5:13 p.m. Deputies responded to a report in the 33000 block of the Ute Trail in Oak Creek that a woman had received information from a credit card company that someone else had tried to use her card at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Colorado Springs, but the card was declined.
6:13 p.m. Deputies responded to a call of a driver speeding at a reckless speed in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 14D in Steamboat. Deputies could not locate the vehicle.
9:58 P.M. Deputies responded to a call of a woman trespassing in a backyard in the 150 block of South Poplar Street in Hayden.
Total incidents: 28
• Steamboat officers responded to 16 cases that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine calls that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
