Trespassing in North Routt: The Record for Saturday, Feb. 5

Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

12:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to near the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue on the report of a fight.

1:48 a.m. Officers responded to near the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue after receiving a call about a drunk pedestrian in the area.

9:35 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called to Routt County Road 80 north of Hayden on a report of trespassing.

9:44 a.m. Deputies responded to Routt County Road 35 south of Steamboat Springs for a car wreck. There were no injuries reported.

11:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue personnel responded to the base of Steamboat Resort to assist ski patrol with an injured skier. This was one of four such calls Saturday.

7:29 p.m. Steamboat officers received a report of theft near the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

9:50 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about a fireworks complaint near the corner of Ninth and Pine streets.

Total incidents: 40

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 15 calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.