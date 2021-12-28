Trespassing in a lift line: The Record for Monday, Dec 27
Monday, Dec. 27, 21
9:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers assisted a driver stuck in snow on Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.
9:50 a.m. Officers were called to a noninjury vehicle crash on Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.
1:46 p.m. Officers were called to a person trespassing in the Christie Peak lift line at Steamboat Resort.
3:11 p.m. Deputies were called to a reported trespassing incident on Moffat Avenue.
5:27 p.m. Officers responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 1500 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
8:23 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a driver in the 1900 block of Ski Time Square Drive.
Total incidents: 58
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to five call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
