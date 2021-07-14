Trespassing in a hotel: The Record for Tuesday, July 13
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
4:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a bear outside a restaurant in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.
9:06 a.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run car crash outside the Brent Romick Rodeo Arena.
9:21 a.m. Officers received a call about property damage in the 700 block of Marketplace Plaza.
12:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespassing inside a hotel in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.
5:19 p.m. Officers received a call about a disturbance in a business in the 1900 block of Thirteenth Street.
8:37 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about fireworks in the 40000 block of Lindsay Drive. Fireworks are currently banned in Routt County.
Total incidents: 64
• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Trespassing in a hotel: The Record for Tuesday, July 13
Tuesday, July 13, 2021