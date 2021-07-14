Trespassing in a hotel: The Record for Tuesday, July 13

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

4:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a bear outside a restaurant in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.

9:06 a.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run car crash outside the Brent Romick Rodeo Arena.

9:21 a.m. Officers received a call about property damage in the 700 block of Marketplace Plaza.

12:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespassing inside a hotel in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

5:19 p.m. Officers received a call about a disturbance in a business in the 1900 block of Thirteenth Street.

8:37 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about fireworks in the 40000 block of Lindsay Drive. Fireworks are currently banned in Routt County.

Total incidents: 64

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.