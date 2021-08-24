Trespassing in a church: The Record for Monday, Aug. 23
Monday, Aug. 23
1:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint inside an apartment in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
7:39 a.m. Officers took a report of a theft in the 800 block of Walton Pond Circle.
12:15 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of theft in the 22 block of Routt County Road 27 in Hayden.
5:23 p.m. Officers were called about a person trespassing inside a church in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
8:49 p.m. Officers were called about a person shoplifting from a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
9:54 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint at Steamboat Springs High School in the 40 block of Maple Street.
Total incidents: 47
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
