Trespassing in a business: The Record for Friday, Oct. 15
Friday, Oct. 15
12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a theft in the 2400 block of Downhill Drive.
7:56 a.m. Officers responded to a report of property damage in the Meadows Parking Lot.
12:26 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a bear in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
3:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about a driver in the 12 block of Routt County Road 129 in Steamboat.
8 p.m. Officers responded to a call of trespassing inside a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
8:34 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about loud noises in the 3700 block of Whistler Road.
Total incidents: 47
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
