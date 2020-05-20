Trespassing at the hot springs:The Record for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

1:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken man staggering through a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers determined he was fine.

1:57 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg. A woman thought she heard someone outside her house. Deputies checked the area but did not find anyone.

6:35 a.m. Police were called about a bear that got into a trash can in the 3400 block of Apres Ski Way.

8:08 a.m. Police were called about some graffiti spray painted on a pedestrian underpass along the Yampa River Core Trail near Howelsen Hill.

2:53 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person wearing what appeared to be military tactical gear in the 1000 block of 13th Street. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

3:33 p.m. Police were called about at tenant who got upset when a realtor arrived to show potential buyers the property.

8:37 p.m. Deputies were called about a woman who drove off the road and into a field after suffering a seizure at Brandon Circle and U.S. Highway 40. The woman was found slouched over the steering wheel, but she claimed to be unharmed. She was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

8:58 p.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from the 800 block of Dougherty Road. A driver who parked on private property returned to find a message written in removable marker accusing the driver of trespassing.

9:52 p.m. Police were called about a group of people trying to trespass into Strawberry Park Hot Springs, which have been closed due to COVID-19. The caller spoke with the people, and they agreed to leave. Deputies issued the people a trespass warning.

10:21 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man passed out in the middle of the road in the 200 block of James Street.

10:25 p.m. Police were called about an intoxicated man who accidentally walked into a stranger’s home mistaking it for his friend’s place in the 600 block of Gilpin Street.

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.