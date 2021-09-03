Trespassing at Steamboat Montessori: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 2
Thursday, Sept. 2
6:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a reported animal bite in the 2900 block of West Acres Lane.
7:13 a.m. Officers responded to a vehicle complaint in the area of 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
10:36 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 30000 block of Cattle Drive.
9:46 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at Steamboat Montessori, in the 27000 block of Brandon Circle.
6:50 p.m. Officers were called to a noise complaint in the 2000 block of West Acres Drive.
11:38 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing inside an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 61
• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
