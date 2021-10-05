Trespassing at Spring Creek: The Record for Monday, Oct. 4

Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

10:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call of illegal trash dumping in the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

12:13 p.m. Officers responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza.

12:50 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint on Main and Second streets in Milner.

2:58 p.m. Officers responded to a call of trespassing in the Spring Creek Parking lot.

5:27 p.m. Officers received a call about a theft from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:02 p.m. Deputies assisted a motorist on U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131 in Steamboat.

Total incidents: 62

• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.