Trespassing at Spring Creek: The Record for Monday, Oct. 4
Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
10:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call of illegal trash dumping in the 2000 block of Shield Drive.
12:13 p.m. Officers responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza.
12:50 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint on Main and Second streets in Milner.
2:58 p.m. Officers responded to a call of trespassing in the Spring Creek Parking lot.
5:27 p.m. Officers received a call about a theft from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
10:02 p.m. Deputies assisted a motorist on U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131 in Steamboat.
Total incidents: 62
• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
