Trespassing at hot springs: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 11
Tuesday, Jan. 11
9:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of fraud in Steamboat Springs.
12:23 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a hit-and-run at Rotary Park.
5:59 p.m. Offiers were called to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
7:17 p.m. Deputies were called to a wreck on Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek. No injuries were reported.
11:09 p.m. Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at Strawberry Park Hot Springs.
Total incidents: 41
• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
