Trespassing at hot springs: The Record for Tuesday, Jan. 11

Tuesday, Jan. 11

9:51 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of fraud in Steamboat Springs.

12:23 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a hit-and-run at Rotary Park.

5:59 p.m. Offiers were called to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:17 p.m. Deputies were called to a wreck on Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek. No injuries were reported.

11:09 p.m. Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at Strawberry Park Hot Springs.

Total incidents: 41

• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.