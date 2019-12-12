Trespassing at grocery store: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
1:05 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI per se and speeding.
2:12 a.m. Police received an animal complaint from the 2000 block of Montview Lane.
7:23 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle at mile marker 116 along U.S. Highway 40.
10:30 a.m. Police received a report of threats from the 500 block of Cheyenne Court.
3:57 p.m. Officers conducted a code enforcement outside a business in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:49 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.
11:20 p.m. Police were called about a trespassing incident at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
Total incidents: 33
- Steamboat officers had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
