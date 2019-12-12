Trespassing at grocery store: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

12:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:05 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI per se and speeding.

2:12 a.m. Police received an animal complaint from the 2000 block of Montview Lane.

7:23 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle at mile marker 116 along U.S. Highway 40.

10:30 a.m. Police received a report of threats from the 500 block of Cheyenne Court.

3:57 p.m. Officers conducted a code enforcement outside a business in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:49 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.

11:20 p.m. Police were called about a trespassing incident at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

Total incidents: 33

Steamboat officers had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.