Trespassers walking up the ski jump: The Record for Saturday, June 16
Saturday, June 16, 2019
1:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers scared away two bears in a dumpster in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.
6:18 a.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 2700 block of Burgess Creek Road. Officers responded to numerous reports of bears in trash cans Saturday.
8:16 a.m. Officers received a report that a man and woman got into a verbal argument in a parking lot in Central Park Plaza. The woman said the man had yelled at her as she walked through the parking lot.
9:11 a.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.
12:21 p.m. Officers received a report of 15 to 20 people walking up a ski jump at Howelsen Hill. No one was on scene when officers arrived.
1:31 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A caller said 20 people were loading drinks into a carrier van.
2:40 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.
3:45 p.m. An employee of a business in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle reported a backpack with personal items was stolen. Officers took a report.
3:49 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 1500 block of Mid Valley Drive.
6:03 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone having a seizure near the Pinnacle Campground.
7:12 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help someone who was unconscious at a business in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
8:40 p.m. Hayden Police Department officers arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under a restrained license. She also received traffic citations for not carrying proof of insurance and displaying expired license plates.
9:30 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of DUI. He also received traffic citations for impeding the normal flow of traffic and weaving.
9:52 p.m. Officers informed the occupants of a motor home they could not camp within city limits. They moved on from their spot in Emerald Park.
10:22 p.m. Officers received a noise complaint about a party in the 1400 block of Flattop Circle.
10:33 p.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 1400 block of Flattop Circle. The caller confronted the noisy party. The person playing music said the person threw something at them.
11:03 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 1800 block of Hunters Drive.
Total incidents: 85
- Steamboat officers had 62 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.