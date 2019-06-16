Trespassers walking up the ski jump: The Record for Saturday, June 16

Saturday, June 16, 2019

1:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers scared away two bears in a dumpster in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

6:18 a.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 2700 block of Burgess Creek Road. Officers responded to numerous reports of bears in trash cans Saturday.

8:16 a.m. Officers received a report that a man and woman got into a verbal argument in a parking lot in Central Park Plaza. The woman said the man had yelled at her as she walked through the parking lot.

9:11 a.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.

12:21 p.m. Officers received a report of 15 to 20 people walking up a ski jump at Howelsen Hill. No one was on scene when officers arrived.

1:31 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A caller said 20 people were loading drinks into a carrier van.

2:40 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

3:45 p.m. An employee of a business in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle reported a backpack with personal items was stolen. Officers took a report.

3:49 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 1500 block of Mid Valley Drive.

6:03 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone having a seizure near the Pinnacle Campground.

7:12 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help someone who was unconscious at a business in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:40 p.m. Hayden Police Department officers arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under a restrained license. She also received traffic citations for not carrying proof of insurance and displaying expired license plates.

9:30 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of DUI. He also received traffic citations for impeding the normal flow of traffic and weaving.

9:52 p.m. Officers informed the occupants of a motor home they could not camp within city limits. They moved on from their spot in Emerald Park.

10:22 p.m. Officers received a noise complaint about a party in the 1400 block of Flattop Circle.

10:33 p.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 1400 block of Flattop Circle. The caller confronted the noisy party. The person playing music said the person threw something at them.

11:03 p.m. Officers responded to a bear call in the 1800 block of Hunters Drive.

Total incidents: 85

Steamboat officers had 62 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.