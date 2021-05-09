Trespassed over masks: The Record for Saturday, May 8
Saturday, May 8, 2021
6:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call that a bear had been in a dumpster near the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. When officers checked out the dumpster, it was properly secured.
7:56 a.m. Officers were called by someone who said a particular dumpster near the 1300 block of Indian Trails was consistently left unsecured against bears. This has led to ongoing visits from bears. Officers took a report.
11:47 a.m. Officers were called to remove a person from a business near Curve Plaza because of prior disputes about wearing a mask within the business. Officers trespassed the person from the store with the warning that if they returned, they would be subject to a trespassing charge.
1:43 p.m. Officers received a call from a person who was getting phone calls from an unknown person asking strange questions. A report was taken.
9:00 p.m. A Steamboat officer walking in the area was stopped by an employee of a business near the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue and told someone had often been sleeping in a vacant unit of the same building. Officers canvased the area but did not find anyone squatting in the building.
11:58 p.m. Officers were called because a women was bit on her hand by her friends dog near the Yampa River. Officers took a report.
Total incidents: 35
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
