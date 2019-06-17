Trespass at school: The Record for Sunday, June 16

Sunday, June 16, 2019

1:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Howelsen Hill.

2:37 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a bear in the 2800 block of Alpenglow Way.

4:49 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a trespass in the 300 block of Pine Street.

5:47 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of shots fired near Hahns Peak village.

12:13 p.m. Officers received a repot of a theft in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.

1:23 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone who suffered a traumatic injury in the 200 block of Howelsen Parkway.

1:31 p.m. Officers were called to a reported assault in the area of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.

1:54 p.m. Officers were called to a suspicious incident near the railroad crossing on Anglers Drive.

1:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

7:36 p.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance at a restaurant in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:24 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of harassment on Routt County Road 14 near Oak Creek.

9 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespass at Soda Creek Elementary School. They were called to the school again at 9:22 p.m.

11:19 p.m. Officers were called to a reported disturbance at a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:21 p.m. Deputies responded to a disturbance at a business in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36.

11:40 p.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Routt County Road 36. A person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and DUI per se.

Total incidents: 62

Steamboat officers had 36 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to ten calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.