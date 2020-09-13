Tread of Pioneers Museum seeks award nominations

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Each year, Tread of Pioneers Museum presents two awards that honor people who have enriched the quality of life in Routt County by preserving local history or contributing significantly to the county’s heritage.

Since 1980, the Leckenby Pioneer Award is given to a living person in Routt County, and since 1982, the Stanley L. Larson Award is presented posthumously. Applications are now being accepted for both awards. Criteria is listed below.

Nominees for the Leckenby Pioneer Award should:

1. Have lived a total of 30 years in the county. The nominee does not have to be living here now.

2. Be involved with the community, responsive to community needs — past and present — and serve as a representative of the history of the community.

3. Demonstrate personal integrity.

4. Be inspirational to youth.

Past recipients of the Leckenby Award are: Ferry Carpenter, Walt Webber, Lewis Phillips, Ayliffe and Henry Zehner, Dorothy Wither, John “Doc” Utterback, Margaret Rossi, Val Fitzpatrick, Bobby Robinson Sr., Evelyn and Quentin Semotan, Gordy Wren, Eldon Brummett, Effie Baily, Eleanor Bliss, Vernon Summer, Marvin Elkins, Pat Holderness, Lowell Whiteman, Dee Richards, Don Lufkin, Pete Wither, Elaine Gay, Bill Bowes, Natalie Stanko, Linda Long, Frances Wither, Sam Haslem, Dr. Bill Baldwin, Mary Jean Perry, Bud and Jane Romberg, Donna Hellyer, Judy Green, Peter “Mike” Yurich, Bill McKelvie, Bill Gay, Jim Stanko, Jerry Green, Marion Gibson, Noreen Moore and Paul and Ellen Bonnifield.

Qualifications for the Stanley L. Larson Award are:

1. The nominee must have lived in Routt County and must now be deceased.

2. The nominee must have made a major contribution to Routt County.

Past recipients of the Larson Award are: Claude Luekens, James H. Crawford, Charles H. Leckenby, Dr. F.E. Willett, James Norvell, Charles Neiman, Minnie Hertzog, Carl Howelsen, Everett Bristol, Lulita Crawford Pritchett, Emma Willcockson, Bob Gay, Winnie Carrol, Charlotte Perry, Portia Mansfield, Joseph “Shorty” Hamidy, Thomas I. Lindley, William S. “Bill” Green, Gates Gooding, Dr. John V. Solandt, George Cook, Delano Scott, Sumner Hockett, Geraldine Elkins, Clarence Light, Delmar Vance Coyner, Robert “Bob” Moss, Chuck Fulton, John Fetcher, Bill Meek, Don Brookshire, Benita Bristol, Jan Vail, Jan Leslie, Lewis Kemry, Jim Golden and Lucile Bogue.

When submitting a nomination, a short summary of the nominee and their accomplishments and their impact on the community should be included, along with contact information of the person making the nomination, which can be emailed to cbannister@treadofpioneers.org.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 30.