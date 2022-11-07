Tread of Pioneers Museum closed through Thursday
The Tread of Pioneers Museum is closed to the public for part of this week for set up of the annual Festival of Trees event.
The museum will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 10. Coming up, the festival will be open to the public 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays from Nov. 11-26. The festival will be closed on Thanksgiving.
