Travel difficulties on Rabbit Ears, I-70 expected amid weekend snowstorms

Snow falls in large, wet flakes outside Ski Haus on Friday. Meteorologists are calling for snow throughout much of the weekend, with up to 8 inches in Steamboat and 16 inches in the surrounding mountains by Sunday.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A heavy bout of snowstorms is expected to cause adverse travel and delays in the Steamboat Springs area this weekend, with precipitation continuing into the work week.

Pacific storms could dump as much as 16 inches of snow at midmountain on Steamboat Resort by Sunday night, according to local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who operates snowalarm.com. He expects up to 8 inches of snow in the Yampa Valley and downtown.

“It’s going to be a wintery week here,” Weissbluth said.

This comes after Friday morning’s storm brought about 4 inches of snow to the area, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. A warmer and mostly clear afternoon melted much of the snow or turned it to slush.

Skies are expected to be mostly clear Saturday morning, with clouds forming later in the day. Temperatures should stay above freezing for most of the day, with a high of 54 degrees, before dipping to a low of 19 degrees at night. Meteorologists are calling for more precipitation by Saturday night, with a mixture of rain and snow.

Cooler temperatures are predicted for Sunday, with a high of 38 degrees and a low of 12 degrees at night. That should bring lighter, fluffier snow to the valley by Sunday morning, according to Weissbluth.

He expects snowfall for most of Sunday, when travel likely will be the most difficult. Rabbit Ears Pass may see delays and travel advisories, as well as parts of Interstate 70.

On Monday, another 2 to 5 inches of snow is predicted in the area before the weather calms by the evening, according to Weissbluth. He is calling for a short break on Tuesday before additional storms arrive on Wednesday and Thursday.

With so much snow in the forecast, it may be time to retire those hiking boots and start breaking into the winter gear.

“Outdoor activities are not going to be so easy — unless you have snowshoes or skis,” Weissbluth said.

