Trauma at tubing hill: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

12:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted someone with a cold injury at Eighth and Oak streets.

8:07 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called about a two-vehicle crash at Lincoln Avenue and 11th Street. They conducted a medical assessment on the people involved, but no one was taken to the hospital.

11:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of harassment from the 10th block of Sequoia Court.

12:18 p.m. Police were called about criminal mischief at a school in the 300 block of Seventh Street.

12:52 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers, Steamboat firefighters and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a snowmobiler who crashed on Buffalo Pass. The man was later pronounced dead on the scene.

4:22 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 30800 block of Emerald Ridge. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and DUI per se.

5:48 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a report of trauma at a commercial tubing hill in the 34700 block of Routt County Road 179.

8:39 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 33500 block of Water Song Lane.

8:48 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 2800 block of Riverside Plaza.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.