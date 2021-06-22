Trash on the trail: The Record for Monday, June 21
Monday, June 21, 2021
1:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about an animal on Missouri Avenue and North Park Road.
8:57 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about illegal trash dumping on the Red Dirt Trail in Clark.
9:01 a.m. Officers were called about a bear in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.
12:54 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about a vehicle in the 28000 block of Brandon Circle.
1:06 p.m. Officers responded to a report of threats at a store on Lincoln Avenue.
10:56 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about loud noise in the 400 block of Storm Mountain Court.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
