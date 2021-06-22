Trash on the trail: The Record for Monday, June 21

Monday, June 21, 2021

1:39 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about an animal on Missouri Avenue and North Park Road.

8:57 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about illegal trash dumping on the Red Dirt Trail in Clark.

9:01 a.m. Officers were called about a bear in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.

12:54 p.m. Deputies received a complaint about a vehicle in the 28000 block of Brandon Circle.

1:06 p.m. Officers responded to a report of threats at a store on Lincoln Avenue.

10:56 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about loud noise in the 400 block of Storm Mountain Court.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.