Trash on fire: The Record for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

6:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of trash on fire inside a garbage truck at 13th Street and Critter Court. The flames were out before firefighters arrived.

8:13 a.m. A man reported seeing a structure fire at a townhome in the 3000 block of Village Drive. Steamboat firefighters responded but found no fire. It turned out the man mistook fumes from a dryer vent on the house as smoke and a yellow shovel near the vent as flames.

12:51 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a theft at a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

12:53 p.m. Police were called about another theft at the same hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

1 p.m. Police received an animal complaint from an animal shelter in the 700 block of Critter Court.

4:40 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to assist an animal bite victim in the 3100 block of Routt County Road 35.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:03 p.m. Police were called to assist an animal bite victim at an animal shelter in the 700 block of Critter Court.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.