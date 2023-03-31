Transit center renovations, embezzlement charges: Most read stories at SteamboatPilot.com

Busses, shuttles and private vehicles use the Gondola Transit Center on Friday, March 24, 2022. Steamboat Resort has pitched a new high-speed gondola as part of a redesigned transit center.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

1. Steamboat Resort pitches new gondola between Meadows Lot, base area in transit center redesign

Officials at Steamboat Resort have pitched the idea of a new high-speed gondola running from the Meadows Lot to the base area as part of an overhauled Gondola Transit Center.

The move would create what would essentially be another transit center in the Meadows Parking Lot and hopefully reduce congestion in the area already packed with city buses, private shuttles and vehicles dropping off skiers at the base.

2. US 40 reopens east of Steamboat Springs following vehicle recovery

U.S. Highway 40 has reopened to traffic in both directions.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, March 24, Highway 40 was closed east of Steamboat Springs around mile marker 140 near the base of Rabbit Ears Pass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

3. Steamboat Resort plans food hall grand opening as Full Steam Ahead enters final phase

With snow still falling, it might be hard to tell the ski season is coming to an end, but Steamboat Resort’s extended closing date of April 16 is just three weeks away, hinting at work on the final phase of Full Steam Ahead.

As soon as the company is able to, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. will begin the last projects in its $220 million, multi-year capital improvement project.

4. Bookkeeper for local ranch faces embezzlement charges

A former bookkeeper for a Routt County ranch was arrested Thursday, March 23, after she was accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from her employer.

According to the affidavit for her arrest, Martha Sue Hawkins, 63, was hired to provide bookkeeping services for a ranch on Routt County Road 44 from January 2015 until April 2022. Hawkins’ business, called Doc-u-ments, was also licensed with the state.

5. Married dentists focus on warm, family-oriented practice in Steamboat

Experienced dentists Clayton and Andrea Kline are now in practice together at Steamboat Family & Aesthetic Dentistry. The married couple first met over a cadaver in a lab at dental school.

Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today

As “meet cute” stories go, the Klines’ tale is a little messy.

Established dentists now in practice together in Steamboat Springs, Andrea and Clayton Kline first met over a human cadaver in dental school at Ohio State College of Dentistry.

6. Hayden Planning Commission deadlocks twice before denying 109-unit development

The Hayden Planning Commission came to a tie vote twice on Thursday, March 23, before unanimously denying a 109-unit development at the town’s core, with the intention of letting the Hayden Town Council make the decision on the controversial project.

The 4-0 vote to deny the project came after a pair of motions tied 2-2, with the first being to approve the project and the second to continue the matter to the next meeting in the hopes of having a fifth planning commissioner available.

7. No injuries after vehicle ends up in Yampa River near downtown Steamboat Springs

A Subaru sits in the Yampa River just off of River Road, south of the Brooklyn neighborhood, on Friday, March 24, 2023. No one was hurt in the incident.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Police responded to a one-car crash around 10:30 a.m. on River Road in Steamboat Springs on Friday morning, March 24.

The crash resulted in a Subaru going into the Yampa River just south of the Brooklyn neighborhood.

8. Lifts on wind hold at Steamboat Resort

Lifts at Steamboat Resort are on a weather hold for high winds as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30.

9. Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Mid Valley development gets initial planning commission approval

The Mid Valley housing development along U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs was given an OK by the planning commission last week, in the first of what will likely be several planning applications for the Yampa Valley Housing Authority project.

The planning commission approved the preliminary plat for the project, which — if given approval by City Council next week — would allow the project to start moving dirt this year. The land was purchased with an anonymous donation to the housing authority in 2021.

10. Will you adopt this dog that’s spent months at Routt County Humane Society? (with video)

Chunky Monkey has been sitting in the Routt County Humane Society for nearly seven months, longer than any dog in recent history. This pint-sized pup is sweeter than any Ben and Jerry’s ice cream you can find and is waiting patiently to be scooped up by someone.

Chunky Monkey is a 5-year-old Shepherd/Chow Chow mix who was dumped by his previous owner on a county road.