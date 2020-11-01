Transit bus hit by truck: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 31
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
3:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a park in the 3800 block of Whistler Road.
9:24 a.m A caller told officers the Trump flag on the back of his truck had been cut in half in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage.
10:14 a.m. A driver told officers they saw a car moving down the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue with no driver in it. Officers found the vehicle, and there was a driver.
1:05 p.m. Officers received a report about people not wearing masks at an outdoor political rally in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
2:06 p.m. A Steamboat Springs Transit bus was hit by a truck. Officers were called to the accident. The bus had no damage, but the truck driver fled the scene.
3:20 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an unleashed dog who knocked a man over on Routt Country Road 27 in Oak Creek.
5:00 p.m. Deputies issued a summons to a resident in the 100 block of Main Street in Yampa for holding an outdoor fire when Routt County is still in stage two fire restrictions.
5:58 p.m. Officers were called to a man carving something into a tree outside of a business in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man was issued a summons for criminal mischief.
6:48 p.m. Officers responded to a person having a fire in their backyard in the 800 block of Broad Street. The person was issued a verbal warning about Routt County’s fire restrictions.
Total Incidents: 57
• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User