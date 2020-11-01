Transit bus hit by truck: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 31

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

3:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a park in the 3800 block of Whistler Road.

9:24 a.m A caller told officers the Trump flag on the back of his truck had been cut in half in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage.

10:14 a.m. A driver told officers they saw a car moving down the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue with no driver in it. Officers found the vehicle, and there was a driver.

1:05 p.m. Officers received a report about people not wearing masks at an outdoor political rally in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:06 p.m. A Steamboat Springs Transit bus was hit by a truck. Officers were called to the accident. The bus had no damage, but the truck driver fled the scene.

3:20 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an unleashed dog who knocked a man over on Routt Country Road 27 in Oak Creek.

5:00 p.m. Deputies issued a summons to a resident in the 100 block of Main Street in Yampa for holding an outdoor fire when Routt County is still in stage two fire restrictions.

5:58 p.m. Officers were called to a man carving something into a tree outside of a business in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man was issued a summons for criminal mischief.

6:48 p.m. Officers responded to a person having a fire in their backyard in the 800 block of Broad Street. The person was issued a verbal warning about Routt County’s fire restrictions.

Total Incidents: 57

• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases that included calls for service and other officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

