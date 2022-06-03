Trails reopen on Emerald Mountain
Lane of Pain and Root Canal, two multi-use trails on the Emerald Mountain Trail Network, have reopened. The trails were closed due to plane crash mitigation and crews have completed the work in the area of a plane crash that occurred in December.
