Trail of the Week: Rotary Trail

The Rotary Trail on the backside of Emerald Mountain is a great family ride and well worth the short drive. Featuring easy climbs, smooth banks and a wide and smooth, user-friendly trail, the 4-mile loop has quickly become a local favorite for families looking for a fun, two-wheeled adventure they can talk about around the dinner table later.

Note: The trail does have some climbing, so come prepared with snacks as bribes for your brood.

Rating: More Difficult (Ridge)/Easy (Rotary)

Know before you go: Built by the local Rotary Club, this loop includes wide and smooth trails that wind smoothly through trees and down ridge lines with large berms and dirt rollers that can be pumped or doubled. This loop is designed to be exciting for the expert rider when ridden fast, yet easy for family riding.

Description: Perfect for families, the Rotary Trail is accessed by riding up .65 miles and 125 vertical feet of the Ridge Trail from the newly expanded Ridge Trail parking lot on the backside of Emerald Mountain. The Rotary trail turns left off the Ridge Trail and continues to climb 1.5 miles and 210 vertical feet. With 400 vertical feet of drop, the next 1.5 miles are all roller coaster fun. From there, it’s a mile back to the trailhead on a gradual up-and-down smooth trail that gains 65 vertical feet back to the trailhead. You can also access it by continuing farther up the Ridge Trail to an alternate access (veer left at the fork if climbing); or as an alternate downhill option when descending Ridge Trail from Emerald Mountain. However you get there, be prepared for berm- and bank-filled fun.

Parking: From the Bud Werner Memorial Library, head west on 13th Street for approximately 7 miles (Twentymile Road/Routt County Road 33). Turn left on Cow Creek Road (Routt County Road 45) and go 1 mile. Two parking areas are available on the left.

To reach Eugene Buchanan, call 970-871-4276 or email ebuchanan@SteamboatPilot.com.