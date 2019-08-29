Trail of the Week: NPR (No Pedaling Required)

Taking on the NPR trail.

Noah Wetzel/Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Get your flow going on No Pedaling Required (NPR), a flowy, rampy and jumpy one-way trail down Emerald Mountain between Blackmer Drive and the Orton property line.

Ride it correctly and the berm-filled trail lives up to its billing, letting you coast the entire way once you have it wired. Built in 2015 by Routt County Riders using part of the city’s voter-approved lodging tax dollars earmarked for trails, the butter-smooth bankfest also reduces conflicts between trail users while giving cyclists a better route to the bottom of Emerald.

The trail has five distinct sections: 1) the stretch from its start just up Blackmer Drive from the bottom of Little Moab to Prayer Flag Road; 2) the longest stretch between Prayer Flag Road and Blackmer; 3) a section leading from Blackmer across from the start of Larry’s Trail to the road’s saddle near the start of Lower Lupine; 4) a shorter, lower section leading to near the top of Howelsen Ski Area; and 5), a final two sections (intermediate and advanced) paralleling each other from the top of Howelsen Hill to their junction near the bottom of Mile Run.

Newbie hint: If you’re riding the top portion for the first time, keep your momentum going over the first raised wooden structure (it goes, with a steep ramp on the backside).

If you like smooth, man-made berms and tabletops (that you don’t necessarily have to air out), this trail’s for you.

