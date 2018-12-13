Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund donors raise $2,500, meet matching challenge

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A matching challenge has been met at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation. Genereux Investment Management challenged the community to raise $2,500 for the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, and donors responded.

Money from the challenge pushed fundraising for the endowment fund closer to its ultimate goal of $1 million to $1.5 million by 2026. This amount will provide permanent funding for maintaining and improving nonmotorized trails for hikers, bikers, equestrians and other nonmotorized users in Routt and Moffat counties.

The fund, which is held at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, has a balance of $441,000.

For more information about the fund, contact Helen Beall at 970-879-8632.