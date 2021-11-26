Traffic warning: The Record for Thursday, Nov. 25
Thursday, Nov. 25
1:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Dream Island Plaza and Lincoln Avenue.
1:24 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.
10:53 a.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at a park in the 900 block of Pamela Lane.
2 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a traffic warning to a motorist in the area of mile marker 50 on Colorado Highway 131 near Oak Creek.
8:51 p.m. Officers responded to a civil complaint in the 3300 block of Apres Ski Way.
10:05 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop at a business in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza.
Total incidents: 28
• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to four calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
