Traffic stop leads to drug seizure, distributing charges

A man pulled over for a speeding violation Thursday was charged with four felonies for possession of drugs and intent to distribute.

Ian Lawson, 35, is charged with two Class 1 felonies and two Class 3 felonies, including possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute. He also faces a special-offender charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, the special-offender charge was warranted because Lawson was found in possession of more than 14 grams of a Schedule I or II drug, and had a weapon within his reach at the time of his arrest.

The arrest affidavit shows the investigation began June 8 with an officer clocking Lawson’s black Subaru Tribeca driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone on Lincoln Avenue.

In addition to Lawson being in the car, there was a passenger with him as well. After pulling over the vehicle and running its Arizona license plates, the officer realized the car was not insured. The officer requested an additional cover officer to be present while he arranged a tow for the vehicle due to its suspended registration.

The arrest report says that the cover officer stood on the passenger side of the vehicle and noticed the passenger in the vehicle displaying an odd behavior. The officer asked the passenger to step out of the vehicle and if the passenger had any weapons. The passenger reportedly told the officer he did not but the driver had a .40 caliber pistol stuffed between the driver’s seat and the center console.

The arrest report details Lawson and the passenger explaining to officers that they knew each other through a business partnership in which Lawson was reportedly hired to photograph a rental property belonging to the passenger.

In the affidavit, however, the officer mentioned that something seemed suspicious about how the two actually knew each other. Per request of officers on the scene, Routt County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit Murray arrived on scene and alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle then uncovered 52.8 grams of small blue pills suspected to be fentanyl, 5.4 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 4.6 grams of suspected cocaine, two loose M30 blue pills of suspected fentanyl, two loose Phentermine capsules, multiple unknown pills and several small bags consistent with drug packaging for distribution.

Lawson is scheduled to appear in Routt County Court on Tuesday.