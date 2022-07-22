Traffic holds to take place Thursday on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon
The Colorado Department of Transportation will conduct traffic holds on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 for helicopter operations, according to CDOT.
Xcel Energy and PAR Electric will fly in utilities and replace poles in the canyon. When the helicopter is airborne, eastbound and westbound traffic will be stopped for 15 minutes or less.
Work is weather permitting and may be impacted by CDOT’s safety protocol for flash flood watches and warnings.
The Glenwood Canyon recreation path will also be closed.
Additional traffic impacts:
- On Monday, July 25, the westbound Grizzly Creek off ramp will be closed from 6-7 a.m. for equipment unloading.
- On Wednesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 28, there will be a short right lane westbound closure at Mile Point 122 for equipment staging from 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
- On Thursday, July 28 a westbound Grizzly Creek rest area ramp closure will be implemented at 8 a.m. in order to stage necessary equipment for helicopter operations. The WB ramp will be closed until flight operations are completed.
- Intermittent single lane closures throughout the canyon should be expected Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. throughout the summer construction season and will last into early fall.
