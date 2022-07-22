Traffic holds to take place Thursday on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

The Colorado Department of Transportation will conduct traffic holds on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 for helicopter operations, according to CDOT.

Xcel Energy and PAR Electric will fly in utilities and replace poles in the canyon. When the helicopter is airborne, eastbound and westbound traffic will be stopped for 15 minutes or less.

Work is weather permitting and may be impacted by CDOT’s safety protocol for flash flood watches and warnings.

The Glenwood Canyon recreation path will also be closed.

Additional traffic impacts: